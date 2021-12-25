New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $156,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,842,000 after acquiring an additional 232,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,583,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,413,000 after buying an additional 1,231,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,747,000 after buying an additional 320,328 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,518,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,655,000 after purchasing an additional 55,422 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,416,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,615,000 after buying an additional 118,836 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

