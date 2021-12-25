Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Set at C$146.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) has been given a C$146.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$157.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$146.82.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$135.87 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$94.90 and a 52-week high of C$141.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$136.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$130.23.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

