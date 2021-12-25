Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BZLFY. Peel Hunt cut shares of Bunzl to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,371.50.

Shares of BZLFY opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

