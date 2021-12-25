Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading Up 7.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) was up 7.6% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $19.71 and last traded at $19.65. Approximately 110,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,525,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Specifically, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.39 per share, with a total value of $1,719,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,503,007 shares of company stock valued at $35,049,699 and have sold 173,444 shares valued at $5,607,860. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Slate Path Capital LP raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% in the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,320 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,730 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,989 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,554 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

