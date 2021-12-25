CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $156.00 to $157.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 15,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 930,127 shares.The stock last traded at $129.64 and had previously closed at $127.87.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. CarMax’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

