Insider Selling: Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI) Insider Sells £21,946.50 in Stock

Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI) insider Christopher Mills sold 14,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.98), for a total transaction of £21,946.50 ($28,995.24).

Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Christopher Mills sold 25,846 shares of Sourcebio International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £36,184.40 ($47,806.05).

On Friday, December 10th, Christopher Mills sold 4,154 shares of Sourcebio International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.88), for a total transaction of £5,898.68 ($7,793.21).

On Tuesday, November 9th, Christopher Mills sold 56,846 shares of Sourcebio International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £71,057.50 ($93,879.64).

On Thursday, November 11th, Christopher Mills sold 9,474 shares of Sourcebio International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £11,842.50 ($15,646.06).

On Wednesday, October 20th, Christopher Mills sold 1,339,517 shares of Sourcebio International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £1,674,396.25 ($2,212,176.31).

SBI opened at GBX 160 ($2.11) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £118.69 million and a PE ratio of 7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81. Sourcebio International Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 125 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 240 ($3.17). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 136.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 150.36.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.51) target price on shares of Sourcebio International in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Sourcebio International Company Profile

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

