Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) Insider Alison Green Purchases 6,000 Shares

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) insider Alison Green acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.52) per share, with a total value of £20,520 ($27,110.58).

Cake Box stock opened at GBX 345 ($4.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cake Box Holdings Plc has a one year low of GBX 194 ($2.56) and a one year high of GBX 428 ($5.65). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 375.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 342.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £138 million and a P/E ratio of 27.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cake Box’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBOX shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.21) price objective on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Cake Box Company Profile

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

