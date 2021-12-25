Investors Buy High Volume of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 10,764 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 890% compared to the typical volume of 1,087 put options.

SPHB stock opened at $78.54 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $55.49 and a 12 month high of $83.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 835,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after buying an additional 59,021 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 263,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after buying an additional 75,292 shares during the period.

