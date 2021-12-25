Evercore ISI Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a hold rating and set a C$79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$106.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$167.62.

CP stock opened at C$92.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$85.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$93.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$91.58. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$82.12 and a one year high of C$100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2300003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 16.35%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total transaction of C$1,767,893.30.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

