Investors Buy Large Volume of 22nd Century Group Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 21,088 call options on the company. This is an increase of 830% compared to the typical volume of 2,267 call options.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $496.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.88. 22nd Century Group has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 22nd Century Group news, CEO James A. Mish purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $49,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 35.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

