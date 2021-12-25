Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Mogo (TSE:MOGO)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Mogo (TSE:MOGO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Mogo alerts:

Shares of Mogo stock opened at C$4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.99. Mogo has a twelve month low of C$3.93 and a twelve month high of C$15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$355.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.