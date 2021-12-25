Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Trading 2.6% Higher

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $1.99. 63,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,361,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Auddia in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Auddia during the second quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Auddia by 86.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Auddia during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Auddia during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 3.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Auddia Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUUD)

Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

