Neometals (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 0.78 and last traded at 0.77. 5,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 39,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.60.

About Neometals (OTCMKTS:RRSSF)

Neometals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Others segments. Its projects include Mount Edwards, ELi Process, and Barrambie Vanadium and Titanium. The company was founded by Christopher John Reed on December 20, 2001 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

