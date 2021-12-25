TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NVMZ) Trading Down 0.8%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NVMZ)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.64 and last traded at $32.75. 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NVMZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

