Benchmark Protocol Market Cap Achieves $1.98 Million (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $9,777.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00042383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 2,260,616 coins and its circulating supply is 1,399,313 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

