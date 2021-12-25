NULS Market Capitalization Reaches $87.87 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, NULS has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001730 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $87.87 million and approximately $36.16 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00055772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.09 or 0.07899021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,021.79 or 1.00077727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00053984 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00071448 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

