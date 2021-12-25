Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) Trading 0% Higher

Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI)’s share price traded up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.94. 1,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X China Innovation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 16.32% of Global X China Innovation ETF worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.