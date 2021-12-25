Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Shares Down 1.6%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares traded down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.82. 224,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,409,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alterity Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 45,810 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alterity Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alterity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. The firm focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders.

