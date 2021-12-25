Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF)’s stock price traded down 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. 4,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 16,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cheuvreux raised shares of Azimut Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Azimut Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

Azimut Exploration, Inc operates as an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm’s properties include Nunavik and James Bay. The company was founded on March 19, 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.