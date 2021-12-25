Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Trading 14% Higher

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) shares traded up 14% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 222,220 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 160,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$5.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$1.25 to C$0.85 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

