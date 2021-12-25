TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Trading Down 5.1%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.07 and last traded at $52.07. 75 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TODGF. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.20.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

