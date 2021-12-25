Celo Hits Market Cap of $1.81 Billion (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.81 billion and approximately $64.52 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $4.92 or 0.00009669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00055633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.58 or 0.07895225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,983.40 or 1.00141275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00053874 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00071493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,204,495 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

