PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE) rose 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06). Approximately 3,767,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 15,116,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30 ($0.06).

The stock has a market capitalization of £173.82 million and a PE ratio of -11.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.92 and a quick ratio of 18.11.

About PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE)

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG) technology, a proprietary design which converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.

