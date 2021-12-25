Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Fiore Gold Ltd. (CVE:F)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.37. 64,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 170,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

The company has a market capitalization of C$137.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

About Fiore Gold (CVE:F)

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the United States. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine located in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of approximately 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

