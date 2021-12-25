FLIP Price Tops $0.0122 on Major Exchanges (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a market capitalization of $683,828.84 and $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

