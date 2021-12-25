Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.83.

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.85. The stock had a trading volume of 700,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,851. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $142.63 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.75. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

