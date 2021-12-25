EasyFi (EZ) Trading 13% Higher Over Last Week

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, EasyFi has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. EasyFi has a total market cap of $8.95 million and $551,646.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.54 or 0.00006948 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EasyFi

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

