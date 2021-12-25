nOS Price Hits $0.0515 on Top Exchanges (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One nOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00055554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.41 or 0.07895829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51,068.46 or 1.00120817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00053945 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00071376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for nOS is nos.io . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

