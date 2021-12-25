Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Barclays

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OCDX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.16. 18,636,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,021. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.36 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $1,488,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 25.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

