Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last Week

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $277.21 million and approximately $20.03 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00055414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.45 or 0.07889293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.78 or 1.00107431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00053538 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00071387 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Coin Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,951,186 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Trust Wallet Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TWTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.