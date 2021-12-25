Analysts Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

KRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.41. 811,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,627. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 164.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 553.89%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

