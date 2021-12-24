Paybswap (PAYB) Reaches Market Cap of $763,228.50

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Paybswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Paybswap has a market cap of $763,228.50 and $103,264.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paybswap has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00055614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.35 or 0.07895240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,933.51 or 0.99924673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00053799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00071493 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap . Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap

