SIBCoin (SIB) Market Cap Achieves $368,735.69

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $368,735.69 and approximately $801.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,813.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,034.58 or 0.07939987 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.53 or 0.00317885 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.29 or 0.00890108 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00011654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00074382 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.20 or 0.00401866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.32 or 0.00254497 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,603,423 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

