iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Get iCAD alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 192,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,880. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. iCAD has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $182.04 million, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $105,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles Ross Carter purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 21,975 shares of company stock worth $159,761 and have sold 38,750 shares worth $376,625. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in iCAD by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,242,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,108,000 after buying an additional 1,069,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iCAD by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in iCAD by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 631,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 222,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iCAD by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in iCAD by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.