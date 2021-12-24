ZB Token (ZB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.43 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a market cap of $130.74 million and $2.43 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00042455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007029 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token (ZB) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

