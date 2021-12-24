Nexo (NEXO) Price Hits $2.40 on Major Exchanges

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, Nexo has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Nexo has a market cap of $1.34 billion and $15.97 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.40 or 0.00004685 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00042644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

