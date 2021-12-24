Flamingo Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last Week (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Flamingo has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $58.33 million and approximately $13.95 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00055739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.14 or 0.07887464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,143.83 or 1.00020143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00054571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00071409 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008214 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

