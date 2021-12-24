Analysts Anticipate Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Post -$0.99 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.87). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($2.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.89.

In related news, Director Roger Jeffs bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $147,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Saad bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $103,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634 over the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AXSM traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.45. 450,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,009. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.22. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

