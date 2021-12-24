Polis Price Tops $0.53 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. Polis has a market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $5,160.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00011640 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.00 or 0.00135206 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.38 or 0.00568980 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

