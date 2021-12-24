XSGD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.44 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $198.17 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00055603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.59 or 0.07881909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,048.06 or 1.00024090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00054543 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00071379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 288,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 269,402,377 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.