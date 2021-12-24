Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. Saratoga Investment posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.85% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at $211,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 115.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 23,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAR traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 58,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.61. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 52.13%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

