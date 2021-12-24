Treat DAO (TREAT) Trading 31.5% Lower Over Last Week

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00055869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.76 or 0.07890592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00055572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,038.35 or 0.99912456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00071889 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars.

