Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) to Hold

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.90.

Shares of EGP stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.30. 184,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,950. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.55, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $131.28 and a 12-month high of $220.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.16.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

