Brokerages Anticipate ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.44 Billion

Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post $7.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.14 billion and the highest is $7.65 billion. ViacomCBS reported sales of $6.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $28.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.29 billion to $28.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $29.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.92 billion to $30.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ViacomCBS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. TheStreet lowered ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.04.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.58. 14,129,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,912,695. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViacomCBS (VIAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.