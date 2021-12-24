Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.13 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce $7.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.24 billion and the lowest is $7.10 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $26.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.33 billion to $26.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $27.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.04 billion to $28.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

DLTR traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $137.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,203. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

