$14.38 Billion in Sales Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will post sales of $14.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.81 billion and the lowest is $14.15 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $10.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $49.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.63 billion to $49.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $52.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.68 billion to $53.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.75. 4,625,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,549,197. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average of $68.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $44,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

