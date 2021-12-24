$152.58 Million in Sales Expected for Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) will announce sales of $152.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.60 million to $154.20 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year sales of $620.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $619.43 million to $622.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $676.09 million, with estimates ranging from $659.13 million to $689.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sterling Check.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $169.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.68 million.

STER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,045,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,692,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,916,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,126,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,132,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STER stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. 274,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Check (STER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.