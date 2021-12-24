Brokerages Expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will post sales of $40.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.70 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $36.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $155.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.30 million to $156.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $161.39 million, with estimates ranging from $153.48 million to $165.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,630.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,706 shares of company stock valued at $150,881 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 21.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 1,013.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 125,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 78.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,100,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 482,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 82,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,601. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $705.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

