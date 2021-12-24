NEXT Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $853,867.57 and approximately $992.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.83 or 0.00316974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000686 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

