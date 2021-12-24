$6.44 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will announce sales of $6.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.51 billion and the lowest is $6.40 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $5.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $25.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.66 billion to $25.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $27.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.35 billion to $28.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on AN shares. Truist lifted their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.12. 507,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,915. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.73.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $6,279,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $2,945,140.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,189,688 shares of company stock valued at $148,184,968. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

